Philippine President To Visit Japan From February 8-12 - Japanese Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 10:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife will visit Japan from February 8-12 to meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

"Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and his wife will pay an official visit to Japan from February 8-12. During the visit, an audience of the president and his wife with the emperor of Japan is scheduled. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also hold a meeting and working dinner with President Marcos," Matsuno said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The official added that Japan and the Philippines shared close historical ties and common values.

Matsuno also called the Philippines Japan's strategic partner and expressed hope that the visit could further deepen relations between the two countries.

Marcos' visit will take place at a time when Tokyo and Manila are dealing with the deportation of four Japanese citizens suspected of being involved in a series of robberies in their homeland, Japanese media reported.

The Philippine leader announced his intention to visit Tokyo in early January, saying that Manila made a significant contribution to ensuring regional security together with its allies such as Japan and other Indo-Pacific countries.

