Philippine President To Visit Russia From October 1-5 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:15 PM

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will visit Russia from October 1-5, during which time he will speak at a prominent political forum, the Valdai Discussion Club, and meet with President Vladimir Putin, media reported, citing the Philippine Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will visit Russia from October 1-5, during which time he will speak at a prominent political forum, the Valdai Discussion Club, and meet with President Vladimir Putin, media reported, citing the Philippine Foreign Ministry.

According to Philippine Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Amelita Aquino, as cited by the Rappler news outlet, Duterte will speak on October 3 at the plenary session of the Valdai forum, a Moscow-based think tank and discussion platform for international affairs. The meeting will take place in Russia's southern resort city of Sochi.

Potentially five other world leaders who were invited to the forum will take part in the event alongside Duterte, who is expected to give his perspective on the world order, and the pursuance of independent foreign policy, the outlet said.

The Philippine president is due to meet with Putin on October 4 to sign several cooperation agreements, and then to speak before students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on the following day.

Duterte and Putin are set to close deals related to the fields of health, culture and research, Aquino said. However, she did not divulge the details of agreements in other spheres, as they were still being negotiated.

This will be Duterte's fourth meeting with Putin.

