Philippine President Urges Police to Detain Citizens for Not Wearing Masks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has called on police to detain citizens who do not comply with the mask regime introduced in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Philippine Star newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"I am not against arresting people who do not wear masks.

It may sound trivial, but it can be a serious crime during a pandemic," Duterte said at a meeting with ministers.

The Philippine president noted that arrests could teach citizens a good lesson, adding that law enforcement officers needed to be tougher.

The country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 70,000, and a total of 1,837 patients had died.