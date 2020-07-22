UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine President Urges Police To Detain Citizens For Not Wearing Masks - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Philippine President Urges Police to Detain Citizens for Not Wearing Masks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has called on police to detain citizens who do not comply with the mask regime introduced in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Philippine Star newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"I am not against arresting people who do not wear masks.

It may sound trivial, but it can be a serious crime during a pandemic," Duterte said at a meeting with ministers.

The Philippine president noted that arrests could teach citizens a good lesson, adding that law enforcement officers needed to be tougher.

The country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 70,000, and a total of 1,837 patients had died.

Related Topics

Police Died May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADEK issues private school re-opening guidelines

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Austrian Chancellor review bila ..

1 hour ago

UAE stock markets gain AED8.7 bn

1 hour ago

Etisalat Group reports AED4.6 bn consolidated net ..

2 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity participates ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.