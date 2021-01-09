MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The Philippine food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received a license request for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the regulator said.

"The EUA application for Sputnik V developed by Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology - Ministry of Health Russia was received on 07 January 2021," it said.

"The submission was pre-assessed and the applicant was instructed to comply with the lacking documents," FDA Director General Eric Domingo said.