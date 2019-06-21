UrduPoint.com
Philippine Security Adviser Lauds Russia's Help In Rebuilding Marawi After Clashes With IS

Philippine Security Adviser Lauds Russia's Help in Rebuilding Marawi After Clashes With IS

The Philippines values Russia's help in rebuilding the city of Marawi in the country's southern region of Mindanao, which was attacked by Islamist militants affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), Philippine National Security Adviser and Director General of the National Security Council Secretary Hermogenes C. Esperon told Sputnik

"The more notable of Russian cooperation is the reconstruction and rebuilding the city of Marawi. Remember, we are very proud that it is the Islamic capital city in the Philippines, but the terrorists have destroyed it," Esperon said, noting that Russia provided funds and construction trucks for rebuilding the city.

The national security advisor also noted that Moscow was providing Manila with data on terrorists that might come to Southeast Asia from hotspots in other regions, including Syria.

"Russia also supplied us with armaments which we needed very badly ... While we were fighting the war, we received several AK-47s ... So Russia has been very helpful," Esperon said.

The battle for Marawi between Philippine security forces and extremists affiliated with Islamic State, including the Maute and Abu Sayyaf jihadist groups, ravaged the city for several months in mid-2017. The battle left the city largely ruined, completely destroying thousands of buildings and partially destroying thousands more. The crisis displaced virtually the entire 200,000-strong population. In October 2017, the government declared the city liberated from militants. Restoration work began in 2018.

