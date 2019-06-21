Philippine Security Adviser Says Not Ruling Out Pressure From US Over Buying Russian Arms

Philippine National Security Adviser Gen. Hermogenes C. Esperon told Sputnik in an interview that he did not rule out that the United States might pressure the Philippines not to buy Russian arms, but stressed that Manila was striving to procure armament for its military modernization program from various sources, while avoiding a monopoly by a certain supplier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Philippine National Security Adviser Gen. Hermogenes C. Esperon told Sputnik in an interview that he did not rule out that the United States might pressure the Philippines not to buy Russian arms, but stressed that Manila was striving to procure armament for its military modernization program from various sources, while avoiding a monopoly by a certain supplier.

"This is possible, but we are already buying from different countries. We still want our modernization equipment to come from several countries, no monopoly by any country. This is also part of our independent foreign policy," Esperon said, whether he feared that the United States might seek to prevent the Philippines from buying Russian-made weapons.

According to the official, who serves as Director General of the country's National Security Council, the Philippines intended to procure arms from "as many countries as possible" - including China, Russia, the United States, and Japan - as long as they have interoperability, reasonable prices and good quality.

"It will be good if we can have some deeper defense relations with Russia, and we will pursue it, in the same manner we are pursuing relations with Japan, Korea, and the United States - because the United States is our military ally ... We still have the mutual defense treaty [with the United States], but that does not mean that our military relations will be with the United States only. We want now military defense cooperation with Russia, with China, with the middle East, with Israel," Esperon noted.

The official also noted the Philippines' interest in Russia's Mi-171 heavy-lift helicopters, which he personally found a "very good" aircraft during his visit to the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant.

Philippine Undersecretary of National Defense Cardozo M. Luna told Sputnik earlier that Manila considering buying Mi-171 helicopters from Russia, with the contract potentially signed by the end of the year.