MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Philippine National Security Adviser and Director General of the National Security Council Gen. Hermogenes C. Esperon told Sputnik in an interview that he hoped to host the next round of bilateral talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in the Philippines

Earlier in the day, Hermogenes and Patrushev held talks in Moscow. The previous meetings were held in the Philippine city of Davao, hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte, on February 15-17, 2017, and in Moscow on May 16-18, 2018.

"I hope that next year I will be hosting it. I will ask him to visit me again," Esperon said.