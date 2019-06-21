UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine Security Adviser Voices Hope To Host Next Talks With Russia's Patrushev

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:45 PM

Philippine Security Adviser Voices Hope to Host Next Talks With Russia's Patrushev

Philippine National Security Adviser and Director General of the National Security Council Gen. Hermogenes C. Esperon told Sputnik in an interview that he hoped to host the next round of bilateral talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in the Philippines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Philippine National Security Adviser and Director General of the National Security Council Gen. Hermogenes C. Esperon told Sputnik in an interview that he hoped to host the next round of bilateral talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in the Philippines.

Earlier in the day, Hermogenes and Patrushev held talks in Moscow. The previous meetings were held in the Philippine city of Davao, hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte, on February 15-17, 2017, and in Moscow on May 16-18, 2018.

"I hope that next year I will be hosting it. I will ask him to visit me again," Esperon said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Davao Philippines February May 2017 2018

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends reception hosted by Sult ..

31 minutes ago

Chairman of EU Military Committee Announces Plans ..

1 minute ago

PTI democratic party, not of two families: Hammad ..

1 minute ago

Two-day "Kalasha Travelling Exhibit" starts at Pak ..

1 minute ago

Philippine Security Adviser Says Not Ruling Out Pr ..

1 minute ago

Duterte May Visit Russia in October, No Final Date ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.