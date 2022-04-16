UrduPoint.com

Philippine Storm Death Toll Rises To 167, 110 Missing

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 03:33 PM

Philippine storm death toll rises to 167, 110 missing

The death toll from the landslides and flooding spawned by tropical storm Megi has risen to 167, with 110 still missing, the government said on Saturday

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:The death toll from the landslides and flooding spawned by tropical storm Megi has risen to 167, with 110 still missing, the government said on Saturday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that 164 died in the central Philippines and three in the southern Philippines. The agency, which culls reports from the provinces affected by disasters, added that there are 110 more missing in the central Philippines.

Megi dumped rains in the central and southern Philippine regions before and after it hit land on April 10, inundating many areas and setting off landslides in several villages in Baybay City and Abuyog town in Leyte province.

On Friday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte visited the devastated province and handed relief goods to the survivors. He conducted an aerial inspection of the villages buried by mudslides.

The central Philippines is in the typhoon alley and usually the gateway of typhoons to the country. Landslides and flash floods are common across the Philippines during the rainy season, especially when typhoons hit.

Related Topics

Storm Died Philippines April From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Erdogan May Concede Presidential Bid to Fellow Rul ..

Erdogan May Concede Presidential Bid to Fellow Ruling Party Member - Opposition

1 minute ago
 ISNET-SUPARCO to arrange free online training on P ..

ISNET-SUPARCO to arrange free online training on Power Subsystem of Satellite

1 minute ago
 2,818 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals ..

2,818 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

1 minute ago
 Shenzhou-13 astronauts out of return capsule

Shenzhou-13 astronauts out of return capsule

1 minute ago
 Irfan Nawaz posted as DC Islamabad

Irfan Nawaz posted as DC Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif , Saudi Crown Prince agree to fu ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif , Saudi Crown Prince agree to further solidify bilateral ties

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.