UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine Typhoon Death Toll Rises To 47, 9 Still Missing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 11:56 AM

Philippine typhoon death toll rises to 47, 9 still missing

The official death toll from Typhoon Phanfone has risen to 47 and is likely to keep rising as nine more persons are reported missing, the government said on Monday

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ):The official death toll from Typhoon Phanfone has risen to 47 and is likely to keep rising as nine more persons are reported missing, the government said on Monday.

In its updated report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the dead were recorded in four regions in the central Philippines and the northeastern tip of Mindanao island in the southern Philippines.

The disaster agency said 16 died in Iloilo, five in Capiz, five in Aklan, one in Cebu, one in Southern Leyte, five in Leyte, one in Biliran, five in Eastern Samar, one in Samar, five in Oriental Mindoro and two in Occidental Mindoro provinces. At least 140 people were injured, it added.

Police and local officials said most of the deaths were due to drowning, falling trees and accidental electrocution.

The agency said the typhoon caused over 1 billion pesos (roughly 19.7 million U.S. dollars) in damage.

Typhoon Phanfone, which made landfall on Tuesday afternoon in Eastern Samar province, left a trail of destruction as it barrelled through towns and villages across the central Philippines and parts of Mindanao.

The typhoon forced hundreds of thousands of villages to abandon communities prone to flood and landslides, toppled trees and electrical posts, and ripped off tin roofs before blowing into the South China Sea on Saturday.

The NDRRMC said Phanfone affected over 1.7 million villagers in 6,510 villages in six regions. As of Sunday, the agency said 106,309 people are housed in 635 temporary shelters.

A total of 372 schoolhouses, nearly 305 houses, 31 health facilities and 98 government offices were damaged by heavy rain and fierce winds, the agency added.

The agency said the typhoon stranded people who were rushing home to spend Christmas with their loved ones in the provinces as 54 roads and bridges were affected, and forced the cancellations of 116 domestic and three international flights. Sea travels were also halted.

Phanfone is the 21st typhoon to hit the Philippines this year. About 20 typhoons and tropical storms batter the Philippines each year. Aside from typhoons, the archipelago of more than 100 million people has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and Pacific typhoon belt.

In 2013, the World Bank said Typhoon Haiyan resulted in the loss of 6,300 lives and caused an estimated 12.9 billion U.S. dollars in damages, or about 4.7 percent of the Philippines' gross domestic product.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire World World Bank Flood Christmas China Died Cebu Iloilo Philippines Sunday From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Hyundai, Kia recall over 640,000 vehicles over fau ..

1 minute ago

Plan formulated for cottage industry boost

1 minute ago

Iran's exports of saffron hit 86 mln USD in 8 mont ..

5 minutes ago

Japan's Nishikori out of Australian Open and ATP C ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo's Nikkei ends year with swift recovery

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.