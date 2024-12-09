Philippine Volcano Erupts, Spews Plume Of Ash, Gas
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Kanlaon volcano in central Philippines erupted on Monday, spewing a column of ash and gas into the sky, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
An explosive eruption occurred at the summit vent of the Kanlaon Volcano on Monday afternoon, the institute said in an alert-level bulletin.
"The eruption produced a voluminous plume that rapidly rose to 3,000 meters above the vent and drifted west-southwest," it read.
