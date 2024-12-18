Open Menu

Philippine Woman On Death Row In Indonesia Returns Home After Nearly 15 Years

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Philippine woman on death row in Indonesia returns home after nearly 15 years

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A Filipina who spent almost 15 years on death row in Indonesia for drug trafficking returned to the Philippines on Wednesday.

Mary Jane Veloso was arrested in 2010 after being found with 2.6 kilograms of heroin and was sentenced to death shortly afterward.

She has consistently maintained her innocence, claiming she was tricked by recruiters into becoming a drug mule, according to Philippine media outlet Rappler.

Her return follows an agreement between Indonesia and the Philippines signed earlier this month facilitating her transfer.

On Monday, she was moved to a women’s correctional facility in the capital Jakarta before being flown to Manila.

She will undergo a five-day quarantine as part of standard procedures for newly transferred prisoners before being transferred to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City to serve her remaining sentence.

Related Topics

Jakarta Manila Indonesia Philippines Women Media Agreement

Recent Stories

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

23 minutes ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

53 minutes ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

1 hour ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First O ..

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI

1 hour ago
 Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

4 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

11 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

11 hours ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

11 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

12 hours ago

More Stories From World