Open Menu

Philippines Accuses Chinese Coast Guard Of Shooting Water Cannon At Its Boats

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Philippines accuses Chinese coast guard of shooting water cannon at its boats

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Philippines accused the Chinese coast guard on Saturday of using water cannons to "obstruct" three government boats delivering provisions to Filipino fishermen near a China-controlled reef in the South China Sea.

The incident happened near Scarborough Shoal, a flashpoint between Manila and Beijing, which claims almost the entire waterway.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said in a statement that "Chinese Coast Guard ships utilized water cannons to obstruct" government vessels from delivering fuel and food supplies to fishing boats.

The multi-agency task force said it "vehemently condemns the illegal and aggressive actions carried out by the Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia".

But Chinese state television said the country's coast guard had used "control measures by the law" against the Philippine vessels that had "intruded" into waters around the shoal.

China snatched control of Scarborough Shoal from the Philippines in 2012.

Since then, Beijing has deployed patrol boats that Manila says harass Philippine vessels and prevent Filipino fishermen from reaching the lagoon, where fish are more plentiful.

Scarborough Shoal is 240 kilometres (150 miles) west of the Philippines' main island of Luzon and nearly 900 kilometres from the nearest major Chinese land mass of Hainan.

Under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which China helped negotiate, countries have jurisdiction over the natural resources within about 200 nautical miles (370 kilometres) of their shore.

Videos released by the Philippine Coast Guard showed China Coast Guard ships shooting water cannon at Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels and hitting them with the powerful blasts of water.

One boat's communication and navigation equipment sustained "significant damage", the task force statement said.

Aerial surveillance by the BFAR also showed a floating barrier had been reinstalled across the entrance to the shoal and was being guarded by Chinese boats, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

Filipino fishermen reported that the China Coast Guard installed the barrier early Saturday, the task force said.

The Philippines and China have a long history of maritime incidents in the contested South China Sea, through which trillions of Dollars of trade pass annually.

That is despite the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in 2016 that China's claims over the waters have no legal basis and its construction of artificial islands in disputed waters was illegal.

Beijing refused to take part in the proceedings and has ignored the judgement.

Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have claims to the sea.

Related Topics

United Nations Water China Beijing Manila Scarborough Brunei Philippines Malaysia Vietnam 2016 TV From Government Court

Recent Stories

Resham decides against marrying within showbiz ind ..

Resham decides against marrying within showbiz industry

11 minutes ago
 Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Faj ..

Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Fajar Al Sharq-V’ held at Pabbi

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar ..

Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar Azam’s captaincy

2 hours ago
 Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not po ..

Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not power

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to S ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to SAARC process

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

16 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

16 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

16 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

16 hours ago

More Stories From World