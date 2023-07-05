Philippines Accuses Chinese Ships of 'Dangerous Maneuvers' Near Disputed Reef

The Philippine coast guard has accused Chinese coast guard ships of preventing its vessels from approaching a disputed submerged reef in the hotly contested South China Sea waters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Philippine coast guard has accused Chinese coast guard ships of preventing its vessels from approaching a disputed submerged reef in the hotly contested South China Sea waters.

Philippine coast guard spokesman Jay Tarriela told Philippine news website Inquirer that two Chinese ships conducted "dangerous maneuvers" near Philippine-controlled Second Thomas Shoal last Friday.

"The Philippine Coast Guard is concerned about the behavior of the Chinese coast guard vessels. It seems like they are putting in extra effort to stop us from reaching Ayungin Shoal," Tarriela said, referring to the shoal by its local designation.

The reef, known in China as Ren'ai Jiao, is part of the disputed Spratly Islands, a major archipelago in the South China Sea. China, the Philippines and several other Southeast Asian nations lay claims to the islets, many of which are uninhabited.