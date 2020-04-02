UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Ambassador To Lebanon Dies Of Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:09 PM

Philippines ambassador to Lebanon dies of Covid-19

The Philippines' ambassador to Lebanon died of coronavirus Thursday, a statement said, one of only 16 recorded deaths in the country since the start of the pandemic

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Philippines' ambassador to Lebanon died of coronavirus Thursday, a statement said, one of only 16 recorded deaths in the country since the start of the pandemic.

The Philippines' department of foreign affairs expressed its "deep sadness" at the passing of Bernardita Catalla, which it said was the result of "complications arising from Covid 19".

Catalla had been very active in recent months organising the repatriation of some of the tens of thousands of Filipino domestic workers hoping to leave the country.

A severe Currency crisis in Lebanon has had a major impact on foreign domestic workers, who no longer have Dollars to send home and can be restricted in their freedom of movement by an archaic sponsorship system.

Catalla's death and three other fatalities reported by the health authorities on Thursday brought to 16 the number of people confirmed to have died from the virus in Lebanon.

The official number of cases stood at 494.

Strict confinement guidelines have been issued by the Lebanese government, including a 7:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew that is followed with varying thoroughness depending on the city and neighbourhood.

Related Topics

Died Philippines Lebanon From Government Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masood Khan lambasts India over New Domicile Rule ..

4 minutes ago

PM to announce massive package for construction in ..

8 minutes ago

GCC Committee of Monetary Institutions and Central ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;Badiri&#039; E-Academy offers 52 free profes ..

11 minutes ago

Reham Khan criticizes Punjab govt for violence aga ..

20 minutes ago

Athletics anti-doping programme 'severely disrupte ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.