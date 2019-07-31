UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Approves Plan To Build New Manila Airport

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:04 PM

Philippines approves plan to build new Manila airport

The Philippines on Wednesday approved a plan to build a new airport near Manila, in a bid to ease congestion with the capital's existing airport operating at full capacity

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Philippines on Wednesday approved a plan to build a new airport near Manila, in a bid to ease congestion with the capital's existing airport operating at full capacity.

Philippine conglomerate San Miguel will build the airport in Bulakan town, north of Manila Bay, that will feature four parallel runways and serve 100-200 million passengers a year, a government statement said.

"This new international airport is important in helping ease the congestion of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (in Manila)," Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said in the statement.

San Miguel, which was the only company to bid for the project, will have to break ground on the $14 billion project before the end of the year and open for business no later than 2025, the statement said.

The company has said it plans to run the airport, which would be the biggest infrastructure project under President Rodrigo Duterte's government, after obtaining a government concession.

The existing Manila airport, which has two runways, handled nearly 260,000 flights and served 45 million passengers last year, according to its website.

The announcement came after the close of trade in Manila. Shares in San Miguel rose 1.19 percent to end at 178.00 pesos ($3.50).

Related Topics

Business Company San Miguel Manila Philippines Government Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

Yasir Hussain breaks silence on engagement picture

5 minutes ago

National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA) rea ..

49 seconds ago

Boris Johnson visits Northern Ireland, heart of Br ..

51 seconds ago

Xi signs orders to award merit citations to milita ..

55 seconds ago

Italy to let migrants disembark within hours: Salv ..

1 minute ago

Plastic bags se azadi awareness campaign"

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.