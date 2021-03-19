UrduPoint.com
Philippines Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine: Developer

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:50 PM

The developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Friday its shot had been approved for use in the Philippines where authorities are fighting to contain a spike in infections

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Friday its shot had been approved for use in the Philippines where authorities are fighting to contain a spike in infections.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which funded Sputnik V, announced "the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Republic of the Philippines".

