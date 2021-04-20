UrduPoint.com
Philippines Authorizes Johnson & Johnson, India's Biotech Vaccines - FDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Philippines Authorizes Johnson & Johnson, India's Biotech Vaccines - FDA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Philippines has granted emergency use authorization to the Johnson & Johnson and India's Bharat Biotech coronavirus vaccines, the country's food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

FDA Director General Rolando Enrique Domingo confirmed the emergency approval to the Manila-based Rappler news service on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Philippines resumed the vaccination of citizens aged 60 and younger with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The use of AstraZeneca shots for people under 60 was suspended by the Philippine health ministry earlier in April at the FDA recommendation, following reports of possible blood clotting side effects.

The Philippines has also approved the Pfizer vaccine, as well as Russia's Sputnik V and China's Sinovac.

