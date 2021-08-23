UrduPoint.com

Philippines Authorizes Russia's Sputnik Light Single-Component COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:50 AM

Philippines Authorizes Russia's Sputnik Light Single-Component COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Philippines authorized Russia's single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

"The Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved under the emergency use authorization procedure by the food and Drug Administration of the Republic of the Philippines," the statement read.

The Philippines authorized Russia's Sputnik V vaccine back in March.

"The approval of Sputnik Light by the regulatory authorities of the Philippines allows for expanding national vaccine portfolio through adding another Russian coronavirus vaccine, which has demonstrated safety and high efficacy in many countries. A single-shot Sputnik Light has efficacy higher than that of many foreign two-dose vaccines and enables to vaccinate more people in a shorter time frame," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

