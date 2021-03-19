UrduPoint.com
Philippines Authorizes Use of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Philippines has authorized the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the director-general of the food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday.

"After a rigorous and thorough review by regulatory and medical experts of the currently available published and unpublished data, the FDA is granting emergency use to the Sputnik V," Eric Domingo said at a press briefing, as quoted by CNN Philippines.

Sputnik V has thus become the fourth vaccine approved by the Philippines following the drugs developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 121.73 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.69 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Philippines has confirmed more than 640,000 coronavirus cases so far, with over 12,000 fatalities.

