Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:05 PM

Philippines' Bangsamoro gov't holds 1st peace, security summit

The autonomous Bangsamoro government in the southern Philippines on Monday kicked off its first Peace and Security Summit for Sustainable Local Development in the region

Murad Ebrahim, chief minister of the region, told Anadolu Agency that the summit will bring together "all the leaders, the local governments, the security, and the private sector in order to be able to work out together." "The summit is being held to strengthen our cooperation in line with peace operations in Mindanao and in neighboring provinces," Ebrahim said.

The Social Services and Development Ministry of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is hosting the summit in the capital Cotabato with the attendance of various civil society organizations (CSOs), NGOs, and other humanitarian groups.

Social Services and Development Minister Raissa H. Jajurie said in an earlier statement that it is important to identify "more coherent strategies and areas for cooperation between the Bangsamoro government and other development partners towards durable solutions to displacements and sustainable development.

" "The regional government and the ministry itself will seek solutions to protect Bangsamoro constituents in order to attain and achieve lasting peace in the region," he said.

Mohagher Iqbal, the basic, higher and technical education minister, said that the CSOs and private sector can contribute to the various priority programs of the region, including education, social services, health, and the economic development of the Bangsamoro people, and ensure that collaboration between the public and private sectors is efficient.

"We need to have a mechanism in place that would define the CSOs' participation in achieving Bangsamoro development goals. This mechanism, or set of protocols, will also prevent the duplication of roles and the effective use of resources," he added.

