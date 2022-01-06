UrduPoint.com

Philippines Bans Child Marriage

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 02:16 PM

Philippines bans child marriage

Child marriage became illegal in the Philippines on Thursday as a law banning the practice took effect in a country where one in six girls enters wedlock before the age of 18

Manila, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Child marriage became illegal in the Philippines on Thursday as a law banning the practice took effect in a country where one in six girls enters wedlock before the age of 18.

The impoverished Southeast Asian country has the 12th highest number of child marriages in the world, according to Britain-based rights group Plan International, with long-held cultural practices and gender inequalities hindering change.

But the new law, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte and released to the public on Thursday, lays out prison terms of up to 12 years for marrying or cohabiting with anyone under 18.

People arranging or solemnising underage unions also face the same penalty.

"The state... views child marriage as a practice constituting child abuse because it debases, degrades, and demeans the intrinsic worth and dignity of children," the law states.

The government says the law is consistent with international conventions on the rights of women and children.

However, some portions of the legislation have been suspended for one year to allow for a transition period for Muslims and indigenous communities in which child marriage is relatively common.

A report last year by the United Nations Children's Fund said more than half a billion girls and women worldwide were married in childhood, with the highest rates found in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

But recent data indicates the practice is generally in decline on average across the globe.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Marriage Married Same Philippines Women Muslim Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Сlashes in Almaty Kill 12 Law Enforcement Officer ..

Сlashes in Almaty Kill 12 Law Enforcement Officers, Wound 353 - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Turkish, Japanese foreign ministers discuss bilate ..

Turkish, Japanese foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Turkish stocks down at Thursday's opening

Turkish stocks down at Thursday's opening

3 minutes ago
 Exports of services rise by 22.94 percent in five ..

Exports of services rise by 22.94 percent in five months

6 minutes ago
 Lahore’s air quality improves after rainfall

Lahore’s air quality improves after rainfall

32 minutes ago
 French parliament gives initial nod to vaccine pas ..

French parliament gives initial nod to vaccine pass after tumult

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.