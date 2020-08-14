Philippines Bans Poultry Imports From Brazil After Finding COVID-19 Samples - Reports

The Philippine Department of Agriculture has banned imports of poultry meat from Brazil after China reported it had detected COVID-19 in samples and packaging of frozen chicken wings from the Latin American country, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Philippine Department of Agriculture has banned imports of poultry meat from Brazil after China reported it had detected COVID-19 in samples and packaging of frozen chicken wings from the Latin American country, media reported on Friday.

On Thursday, the authorities in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen said that coronavirus had been detected on a sample of frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil. Coronavirus was also detected on packages of shrimps imported to China from Ecuador.

According to the ABS-CBN news broadcaster, Brazil is one of the largest suppliers of poultry meat to the Philippines. From January to July this year, the Philippines imported 55 million kilograms (55,000 tonnes) of poultry meat from Brazil.

Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization (WHO) health emergencies program, said on Thursday that there was no evidence of the novel coronavirus being food-borne, so people should not fear food products.