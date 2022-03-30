Philippines calls for vigilance against bird flu spread

The Philippines' Department of Agriculture ordered Wednesday stricter control and containment measures to stem the spread of bird flu amid outbreaks in four provinces

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Agriculture ordered Wednesday stricter control and containment measures to stem the spread of bird flu amid outbreaks in four provinces.

The agriculture department said the outbreaks have affected duck and quail farms in the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga, north of Manila, and Laguna and Camarines Sur, south of Manila.

Four other provinces also reported confirmed H5N1 cases, namely Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Tarlac, Benguet on the main Luzon island and Sultan Kudarat in southern Philippines.

"We need to act immediately to control avian influenza to prevent further spread and damage to our poultry industry," Agriculture Secretary William Dar said in a statement.

The department has issued a memorandum that regulates the movement of live birds such as ducks, quails, chicken, and other poultry commodities in affected areas, particularly those coming from within the one-km quarantine area.