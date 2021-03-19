Production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the Philippines may start within four of five months, as the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is currently engaged in negotiations with partners in the Southeast Asian country, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with CNN Philippines broadcaster

Dmitriev expressed the belief that Russia and the Philippines could produce Sputnik V not only for the domestic use but for the whole region as well.

Final agreements are yet to be reached, as RDIF is in talks with several players, Dmitriev continued.

According to the RDIF CEO, if no agreement is reached, the vaccine will be delivered to the Philippines through India, China, Brazil, South Korea and other countries.

Earlier on Friday, the Philippines became the 52nd country to authorize Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure.