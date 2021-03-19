UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Can Start Production Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine In 4-5 Months - RDIF

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:24 PM

Philippines Can Start Production of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine in 4-5 Months - RDIF

Production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the Philippines may start within four of five months, as the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is currently engaged in negotiations with partners in the Southeast Asian country, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with CNN Philippines broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the Philippines may start within four of five months, as the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is currently engaged in negotiations with partners in the Southeast Asian country, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with CNN Philippines broadcaster.

Dmitriev expressed the belief that Russia and the Philippines could produce Sputnik V not only for the domestic use but for the whole region as well.

Final agreements are yet to be reached, as RDIF is in talks with several players, Dmitriev continued.

According to the RDIF CEO, if no agreement is reached, the vaccine will be delivered to the Philippines through India, China, Brazil, South Korea and other countries.

Earlier on Friday, the Philippines became the 52nd country to authorize Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure.

Related Topics

India Russia China Brazil South Korea Philippines May Agreement Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Van Aert, Alaphilippe renew rivalry in Milan-San R ..

1 minute ago

England boss Southgate says footballers should be ..

1 minute ago

Saud Khan of Peshawar to face Aamir of Hazara in 3 ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo Olympics Organizers to Discuss Presence of F ..

1 minute ago

KP's only heart hospital completes three months su ..

9 minutes ago

Wildlife conducts raid against illegal business of ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.