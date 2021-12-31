Philippines Capital Region Faces Tighter COVID-19 Measures Amid Virus Spike - Authorities

The Philippines Metropolitan Manila region will go back under restrictions over a sharp rise in coronavirus cases from January 3-15, 2022, Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The Philippines Metropolitan Manila region will go back under restrictions over a sharp rise in coronavirus cases from January 3-15, 2022, Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said on Friday.

Speaking on the national broadcaster ptv, Nograles said that the capital region and surrounding areas will move to the third health risk level which entails tougher sanitary measures, including a ban on classes in universities and schools, the prohibition of contact sports, a reduction of capacity in cinemas and other public places to 30%.

The country's Health Ministry reported three domestic Omicron cases.

"There is a high likelihood of an exponential growth with a continued decline in compliance with minimum public health standards and the identification of local cases of infection with the Omicron variant," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,843,979, with 2,961 cases registered over the past day. The death toll stands at 51,504.