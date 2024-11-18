Philippines Cleans Up As Typhoon Death Toll Rises
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Filipinos cleared fallen trees and repaired damaged houses on Monday after the sixth major storm to batter the Philippines in a month smashed flimsy buildings, knocked out power and claimed at least eight lives.
The national weather service had warned of a "potentially catastrophic" impact from Man-yi, which was a super typhoon when it hit over the weekend, but President Ferdinand Marcos said Monday it "wasn't as bad as we feared".
Packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 185 kilometres (115 miles) an hour, Man-yi slammed into Catanduanes island late Saturday, and the main island of Luzon on Sunday afternoon.
