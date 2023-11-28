Open Menu

Philippines, Communist Rebels Say They Agree To Resume Peace Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Philippines, communist rebels say they agree to resume peace talks

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Philippine government and communist rebels said Tuesday they have agreed to resume peace talks to end a decades-old insurgency.

"The parties agree to a principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict," said a joint statement issued by both sides that was signed in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on November 23.

"The parties acknowledge the deep-rooted socioeconomic and political grievances and agree to come up with a framework that sets the priorities for the peace negotiation.

"

The ongoing armed struggle, launched in 1969, grew out of the global communist movement, finding fertile soil in the Philippines' stark rich-poor divide.

At its peak in the 1980s, the group boasted about 26,000 fighters, a number the military says has now dwindled to a few thousand.

Since 1986, successive Philippine administrations have held peace talks with the communists through their Netherlands-based political arm, the NDF.

