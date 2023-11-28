Philippines, communist rebels say they agree to resume peace talks

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Philippine government and communist rebels said Tuesday they have agreed to resume peace talks to end one of the world's longest-running Maoist insurgencies.

The ongoing armed struggle, launched in 1969, grew out of the global communist movement, finding fertile soil in the Philippines' stark rich-poor divide.

At its peak in the 1980s, the group boasted about 26,000 fighters, a number the military says has now dwindled to less than 2,000.

Successive Philippine administrations have held peace talks with the communists through their Netherlands-based political arm, the National Democratic Front (NDF).

This latest effort followed informal discussions in the Netherlands and Norway that began in 2022 and were facilitated by the Norwegian government, officials told reporters in Manila.

"The parties agree to a principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict," said a joint statement issued by both sides that was signed in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on November 23.

"The parties acknowledge the deep-rooted socioeconomic and political grievances and agree to come up with a framework that sets the priorities for the peace negotiation."

Philippine military chief General Romeo Brawner said the resumption of talks was "very good news for us".

"If this conflict will finally end, your Armed Forces of the Philippines will be able to shift our focus to external or territorial defense," Brawner said.

But until there was a "final agreement", he said the military would "continue our operations against the New People's Army", the armed wing of the Philippines' communist party.

The announcement comes almost a year after Jose Maria Sison, who launched the insurgency, died in self-imposed exile in the Netherlands.

At the time, the Philippines' defence ministry said his death could finally lead to an end of violence in the country, calling Sison the "greatest stumbling block" to peace.