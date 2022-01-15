UrduPoint.com

Philippines Completes $375 Million Purchase Of Russian-Indian Missile Systems - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 05:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The Philippines has completed a deal to acquire three BrahMos ground-based missile systems from India for almost $375 million to boost its navy, Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana said.

"I recently signed the Notice of Award for the Philippine Navy Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile Acquisition Project. Negotiated with the Government of India, it includes the delivery of three batteries, training for operators and maintainers as well as the necessary Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package," Lorenzana wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to the minister, the $374.9 million deal with Brahmos Aerospace Private was firstly "conceptualized" in 2017 and approved by the Philippine government only in 2020.

BrahMos Aerospace is a Russian-Indian enterprise producing supersonic cruise missiles capable of being launched from submarines, ships, planes or land platforms. It was established in 1998 and named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow. The Russian side of the venture is represented by the NPO Mashinostroyenia company.

