Philippines Confirms 279 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Eased Lockdown - Health Authorities

The Philippines has registered 279 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase in over a week, while the authorities continue removing anti-coronavirus measures, the country's Department of Health (DOH) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Philippines has registered 279 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase in over a week, while the authorities continue removing anti-coronavirus measures, the country's Department of Health (DOH) said on Wednesday.

The total number of cases has thus grown to 13,221.

Another five fatalities have taken the death toll to 842. At the same time, the number of recoveries reached 2,932.

Earlier in May, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease would be eased in most parts of the country. Last week, the capital region reopened shopping malls and stores selling non-essential goods, but the ban on public transport remained in force.