Philippines Confirms 4 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total To 10 - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Philippines confirmed four new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday, bringing the country's total to 10 cases, The Department of Health said.

"The Department of Health (DOH) reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to ten," DOH said in the official Twitter account.

Two citizens of the Philippines tested positive for the virus, as well as one American and one Taiwanese man.

On a global scale, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 109,000, and over 3,800 of the patients have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some 60,600 patients have recovered.

