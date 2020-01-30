UrduPoint.com
Philippines Confirms First Case Of New Coronavirus - Department Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:45 PM

Philippines Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus - Department of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Philippines has detected its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in a Chinese woman who recently traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, the country's Department of Health said on Thursday, in a statement.

"The Department of Health (DOH) today confirmed that a 38-year-old female Chinese patient under investigation (PUI) is positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) after her laboratory results arrived today from the Victorian Infectious Disease Reference Laboratory in Melbourne, Australia. DOH, however, continues to guarantee the public that all necessary precautionary measures are being taken to halt the spread of the virus," the statement said.

The woman arrived to the Philippines from Wuhan via Hong Kong on January 21, according to the statement. Shortly after her arrival, she consulted a doctor regarding a mild cough and was subsequently hospitalized. The woman no longer shows signs of coronavirus, the department stated.

The Department of Health added that it was now testing 29 more people for the virus.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in December. It has since spread within China and to at least 16 countries. The illness has already killed 170 people in China and infected more than 7,700 others.

