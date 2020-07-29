UrduPoint.com
Philippines Confirms Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Outbreak In Egg Farm

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:09 PM

Philippines Confirms Highly Pathogenic Bird Flu Outbreak in Egg Farm

An outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of avian flu, H5N6, has been confirmed in an egg farm north of the Philippine capital Manila, the Agriculture Department said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) An outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of avian flu, H5N6, has been confirmed in an egg farm north of the Philippine capital Manila, the Agriculture Department said Wednesday.

The department's Bureau of Animal Industry said it had dispatched a team of veterinarians and animal health officers to "ground zero" around the infected farm in San Luis in Pampanga province.

"The team humanely culled a total of 38,701 head of layers and disposed off them properly," Ronnie Domingo, the bureau's director, said.

Avian influenza is a viral infection that birds can pass to humans through feces. The same H5N6 strain was found in a quail farm in northern Philippines in March.

Domingo suggested a link between the latest outbreak and the presence of migratory birds in San Luis. He added that H5N6 had not been detected among broilers, the Primary source of poultry meat.

