Philippines' COVID-19 Case Tally Exceeds 14,000 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The Philippines' daily increase in COVID-19 cases has increased to 258 from 180 yesterday, with the total count exceeding 14,000, as the authorities continue to relax the coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Sunday.

"As of 4PM today [08:00 GMT], May 24, 2020, the DOH reports 258 new cases (PH13778-PH14035) of COVID-19.

The total number of cases in the country is now at 14,035. DOH also announces 72 new recoveries. This brings the total number of recoveries to 3,249," DOH said on Twitter.

Earlier in May, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease would be eased in most parts of the country. Last week, the capital region reopened shopping malls and stores selling non-essential goods, but the ban on public transport remained in force.