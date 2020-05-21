Philippines' COVID-19 Case Tally Nearing 13,500, Daily Increase Drops to 213 - Authorities

The Philippines' daily increase in COVID-19 cases has dropped to 213, with the total count nearing 13,500, as the authorities continue to relax the related lockdown restrictions, the Department of Health said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Philippines' daily increase in COVID-19 cases has dropped to 213, with the total count nearing 13,500, as the authorities continue to relax the related lockdown restrictions, the Department of Health said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the country reported 279 new cases, the highest daily increase in over a week.

Now, the cumulative count stands at 13,434 cases.

The death toll has risen by four to 846. The number of recoveries has gone up by 68 to 3,000.

As of Tuesday, the country has tested some 240,000 people for COVID-19.

Earlier in May, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease would be eased in most parts of the country. Last week, the capital region reopened shopping malls and stores selling non-essential goods, but the ban on public transport remained in force.