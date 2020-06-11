UrduPoint.com
Philippines COVID-19 Case Total Tops 24,000 As 443 New Positive Tests Confirmed - Ministry

Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

The COVID-19 case total in the Philippines has surpassed 24,000 after 443 new positive tests were confirmed over the preceding 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The COVID-19 case total in the Philippines has surpassed 24,000 after 443 new positive tests were confirmed over the preceding 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

In total, 253 of the new cases were diagnosed over the past three days, and 190 of the new positive tests had first been observed more than four days ago.

The latest rise in the case total is significantly below the 740 new positive tests reported the day before.

Public health authorities in the Philippines also reported nine new deaths resulting from complications related to the coronavirus disease. The total number of recoveries now stands at 5,165, a rise of 270 from the previous day.

After lockdown measures enforced in the country to curb the spread of the disease were relaxed on June 1, tough measures remain only in areas with a high number of cases, and many non-essential businesses have been allowed to reopen, although mass public gatherings are still banned.

Elsewhere in the region, the Indonesian Ministry of Health announced 979 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, taking the country's case total to 35,295.

Public health officials in the country had confirmed 1,240 new cases on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country has also risen by 41 over the past 24 hours to 2,000.

A steady increase in the daily number of new cases has been reported in Indonesia since the authorities announced a gradual easing of social distancing measures. Mosques, malls, and offices in Indonesia have begun to reopen as part of the government's relaxation of the lockdown.

