Philippines' COVID-19 Cases Climb To Nearly 400, With 33 Fatalities - Reports

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines has climbed to 396, with 33 deaths, media reported on Monday, citing health officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines has climbed to 396, with 33 deaths, media reported on Monday, citing health officials.

According to the Philippine Daily Inquirer news outlet, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement that there have been 16 new cases of infection and eight fatalities since the last briefing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 18 people have completely recovered.

The Health Ministry said on Sunday that it had registered 73 news cases � the highest daily increase � as the country received about 100,000 test kits from China.

Several islands of the archipelago nation were placed under lockdown earlier this month, as the number of cases there continues to surge.

Earlier in the day, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte held a special congressional meeting where he sought emergency powers and additional funds to help fight the spread of the virus in the country.

