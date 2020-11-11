Philippines' COVID-19 cases pass 400,000-mark as economy reopens

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) Wednesday reported 1,672 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally to 401,416

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) Wednesday reported 1,672 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total tally to 401,416.

The DOH said that 311 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 362,217. The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 7,710 with 49 new deaths.

The DOH said it has tested over 4.81 million people so far in the country of about 110 million population.

The ministry has renewed its call for increased vigilance despite the decreasing number of recorded daily cases in efforts to keep the number of coronavirus infections at low and mitigate the pandemic's impact on the economy.

"We need to be more vigilant, prepared, always cautious and aware and follow the minimum health standards such as washing hands, physical distancing and avoiding crowds," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told an online briefing on Wednesday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the Philippines "scored significant gains" in combating the coronavirus disease.

"We have ramped up our health systems capacity over the past few months of battling with this pandemic," he said on Monday.