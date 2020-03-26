Philippines' COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 45, Case Numbers Climb to 707 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has risen to 707, after the country's Department of Health registered 71 new cases of the disease on Thursday, as seven deaths in the preceding 24 hours have raised the overall death toll to 45 since the start of the outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has risen to 707, after the country's Department of Health registered 71 new cases of the disease on Thursday, as seven deaths in the preceding 24 hours have raised the overall death toll to 45 since the start of the outbreak.

The Philippine Department of Health confirmed the latest case figures in a statistical bulletin published at 16:00 local time (08:00 GMT). A further 654 people in the country are awaiting test results to see whether they have contracted COVID-19, the department reported.

During a virtual press briefing on Thursday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths, adding that two more people have recovered fully after contracting the disease, the GMA news broadcaster reported.

The spread of COVID-19 in the country prompted the Communist Party of the Philippines, which has been fighting a guerrilla war against the state for decades, to declare a temporary ceasefire on Tuesday, a move that has been praised by the United Nations.