Philippines COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 100,000 With 4th Consecutive Record Breaking Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has exceeded the 100,000 mark with a record 5,032 new infections registered on Sunday, the Health Ministry's data showed.

With the total cases now reaching 103,185, the spread of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian nation is steeply rising.

The daily growth rate just this Thursday set a record at over 3,800 cases, the next day there were nearly 4,000 new infections detected and on Saturday, over 4,800 cases were detected.

More than 65,000 people have recovered from the ailment, while 2,059 people have died.

The Philippines' epidemiological dynamic mirrors that of many Southeast Asian nations, where COVID-19 infections have only recently begun to climb. Most other nations in Europe and the Americas experienced an initial spread of the virus which later tailed off only to begin climbing again after easing of restrictions.

