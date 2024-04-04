Philippines Cuts GDP Target To 6-7 Pct For 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Philippines has lowered its gross domestic product (GDP) target range to 6 to 7 percent from 6.5 to 7.5 percent for 2024, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said Thursday.
Balisacan told a news conference that the move takes into account the continuing slowdown in the global economy, the uptick in oil prices, and the trends in inflation and interest rates worldwide, particularly in countries like the United States.
Meanwhile, the government's growth target for 2025 has also been lowered to 6.
5 to 7.5 percent from 6.5 to 8 percent.
"Climate change and extreme natural disasters, such as El Nino, will continue to pose risks to food security and the stability of food prices," Balisacan said, adding that external demand and supply chains could be affected by the global economic slowdown and growing geopolitical and trade tensions.
The NEDA chief expressed optimism that the country's robust macroeconomic fundamentals will support the new growth trajectory.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From World
-
S.Africa's ex-parliament speaker arrested in graft probe15 minutes ago
-
NATO turns 75 in shadow of Ukraine war -- and Trump15 minutes ago
-
China's Chongqing to upgrade NEV charging facilities1 hour ago
-
S.Africa's ex-parliament speaker arrested in graft probe1 hour ago
-
China-Laos Railway handles 1.38 million tonnes of imports, exports in Q11 hour ago
-
Dengue cases in Laos hit 1,837 in Q11 hour ago
-
Railway services resume in east China after 7.3-magnitude quake in Taiwan1 hour ago
-
Rising temperatures upend migratory bird habitats in Albania1 hour ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lauds China's help to Pakistan through BRI, CPEC1 hour ago
-
China's waterway investment soars in first 2 months1 hour ago
-
Almost 100 aftershocks recorded overnight following Taiwan's 7.3-magnitude quake1 hour ago
-
China's grain imports up in Jan-Feb1 hour ago