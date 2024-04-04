Open Menu

Philippines Cuts GDP Target To 6-7 Pct For 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Philippines cuts GDP target to 6-7 pct for 2024

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Philippines has lowered its gross domestic product (GDP) target range to 6 to 7 percent from 6.5 to 7.5 percent for 2024, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said Thursday.

Balisacan told a news conference that the move takes into account the continuing slowdown in the global economy, the uptick in oil prices, and the trends in inflation and interest rates worldwide, particularly in countries like the United States.

Meanwhile, the government's growth target for 2025 has also been lowered to 6.

5 to 7.5 percent from 6.5 to 8 percent.

"Climate change and extreme natural disasters, such as El Nino, will continue to pose risks to food security and the stability of food prices," Balisacan said, adding that external demand and supply chains could be affected by the global economic slowdown and growing geopolitical and trade tensions.

The NEDA chief expressed optimism that the country's robust macroeconomic fundamentals will support the new growth trajectory.

Related Topics

Oil United States Philippines From Government

Recent Stories

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

2 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

2 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

2 hours ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

5 hours ago
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

15 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

14 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

15 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

15 hours ago
 French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

15 hours ago
 HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migra ..

HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle

15 hours ago

More Stories From World