Philippines Death Toll From Tropical Storm Trami Rises To 110
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Rescuers in the Philippines searched a lake and scoured isolated villages on Sunday to locate dozens of missing people as the death toll from Tropical Storm Trami hit 110.
Trami rammed into the Philippines on October 24, forcing over half a million people to flee their homes, while at least 42 people remain missing in the storm's aftermath, according to the national disaster agency.
The agency announced Sunday night that at least 110 people were reported dead, though no provincial breakdown was provided for the death toll.
Trami is the deadliest storm to hit the Southeast Asian country so far this year "especially with the reported number of casualties", Ariel Nepomuceno in the Office of Civil Defence -- which oversees disaster management -- told AFP.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos vowed Sunday that help was underway for the residents of Camarines Sur province, located in the hardest-hit region of Bicol.
"By air, land, or sea, we'll keep the support coming.
Together, we will rise again," Marcos said on his social media accounts.
Bicol regional police director Andre Dizon said they have recorded 41 deaths, most due to drowning, with emergency calls still coming in.
"We are still receiving many calls and we are trying to save as many people as we can," Dizon told AFP Sunday morning.
He added that many residents across Camarines Sur province were still trapped on roofs and the upper floors of their homes.
South of Manila, the death toll in Batangas province rose to 60, provincial police chief Jacinto Malinao told AFP.
Eight deaths were recorded in other provinces, bringing an AFP tally to 109, calculated from official police and disaster agency sources.
But a "higher death toll is possible in the coming days since rescuers can now reach previously isolated places", Edgar Posadas, the Civil Defence Office's spokesperson said.
