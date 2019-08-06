Philippines Declares National Dengue Epidemic - Reports

The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) announced on Tuesday a national dengue epidemic in light of rising patient statistics throughout the country, CNN Philippines reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) announced on Tuesday a national dengue epidemic in light of rising patient statistics throughout the country, CNN Philippines reported.

According to the department's latest data, 622 deaths have been recorded out of at least 146,000 cases registered between January and July 20, which is 98 percent higher than the same period in 2018.

The epidemic was declared for the authorities to find the areas where localized response is needed. A first national alert was issued in connection with the disease in July.

Dengue fever is the fastest spreading mosquito-borne virus in the world. It is currently an endemic in 100 countries and is caused by any one of four related dengue viruses, as stated in the DOH report. These viruses are related to the ones that cause West Nile infection and yellow fever.