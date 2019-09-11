UrduPoint.com
Philippines Denies UN Human Rights Experts Access To Country After Damning Resolution

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:16 PM

Philippines Denies UN Human Rights Experts Access to Country After Damning Resolution

Manila will not allow foreign UN human rights observers to visit the country to obtain data for a comprehensive report on suspected human rights violations, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Manila will not allow foreign UN human rights observers to visit the country to obtain data for a comprehensive report on suspected human rights violations, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said Wednesday.

In July, the UN Human Rights Council adopted an Iceland-backed resolution, which demanded a report on human rights situation in the Philippines.

Manila strongly rejected the resolution.

"No, I don't want them coming here and then saying everything that they have not proved is true because we saw it," Locsin said as quoted by the ABS-CBN news channel.

The administration of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been under international scrutiny over what is believed to be thousands of extrajudicial killings in the name of a three-year "war on drugs," in which dissenting voices have increasingly been silenced.

