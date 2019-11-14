UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Deports Over 300 Chinese For Fraud

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:34 PM

Philippines deports over 300 Chinese for fraud

Philippines immigration authorities deported more than 300 Chinese nationals reportedly involved in telecommunications fraud, officials said Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Philippines immigration authorities deported more than 300 Chinese nationals reportedly involved in telecommunications fraud, officials said Thursday.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said it had deported 312 Chinese nationals who were allegedly part of a telecommunications investment fraud scheme, according to the official Philippine News Agency.

BI Intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. called the operation a success after the implementation of mass deportation, the report said.

"They will be deported today (Thursday), and we are very much thankful to the NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office) for assisting us in this operation," Manahan was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Among 312 Chinese nationals, 21 are said to be minors who have been handed over to the Chinese Embassy.

Five Chinese chartered flights will take them home.

According to the CNN Philippines website, the first batch of the 312 Chinese nationals has already left the Philippines with a chartered China Eastern flight. "The next batches will leave the country on Thursday night," it added.

The deportees were among 512 illegal foreign workers arrested by Philippine authorities on Oct. 9 and then were deported.

Those deported include nationals from Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

Japanese daily Mainichi reported that a group of 36 Japanese men were also detained in Manila for an alleged phone scam.

The Philippines immigration bureau has arrested around 1,400 improperly documented foreign workers, mostly Chinese nationals, in several raids since the beginning of 2019.

Related Topics

Police China Manila Indonesia Myanmar Philippines Malaysia Vietnam 2019 From

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch says roles of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari in ..

13 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East effectively aligns with Expo ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC predicts oil and gas will still supply most g ..

36 minutes ago

Tezgham inferno: Three more bodies identified, han ..

39 minutes ago

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak unveils commemorative st ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid opens 17th legislative chapter ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.