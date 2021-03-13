UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Detects New, Unique COVID-19 Variant - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 02:51 PM

Philippines Detects New, Unique COVID-19 Variant - Health Authorities

The Philippine government declared the discovery of a new coronavirus strain in the country, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday, as cited by media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The Philippine government declared the discovery of a new coronavirus strain in the country, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday, as cited by media.

According to the DOH, the variant was detected after the health authorities traced and analyzed 85 coronavirus cases "with unique set of mutations."

"We were waiting for them [the Phylogenetic Assignment of Named Global Outbreak Lineages tool] to let us know if this is unique to the Philippines or was already discovered in other countries. They've come back to us and told us it really is a new variant," Anna Ong-Lim, member of the DOH technical advisory group said at an online briefing, as cited by CNN Philippines.

According to the DOH, the coronavirus mutation was named P.3, and 98 cases associated with this variant has been registered across the Philippines so far. However, the authorities need more information on the variant to evaluate its contagion and death risks.

The media outlet said that in February the Japanese Ministry of Health reported a case of a new strain in a man, aged 60, who arrived in Tokyo from the Philippines. He reportedly showed no symptoms of the disease.

Besides, the DOH noted that the country had detected the first case of the P.1 variant first discovered in Brazil.

To date, the Philippines have confirmed over 600,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 13,000 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Man Tokyo Brazil Philippines February Media From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Four robbers apprehended for looting flour sale po ..

5 minutes ago

CCRI to modernize its research programme to improv ..

5 minutes ago

NAB approaches LHC for cancellation of Maryam Nawa ..

23 minutes ago

UAE-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Committee hol ..

26 minutes ago

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana congratulates Sanjrani , Afri ..

6 minutes ago

PM committed to take mega corruption cases to logi ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.