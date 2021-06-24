UrduPoint.com
Philippines' Duterte Declares 10-Day Mourning For Late Ex-President - Reports

Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:51 PM

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a decree to declare 10-day mourning over the death of former President Benigno Aquino III, the Philippine Star newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a decree to declare 10-day mourning over the death of former President Benigno Aquino III, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

Aquino, 61, died in his sleep from renal disease due to diabetes on Thursday morning.

He was at the country's helm from 2010-2016. His body was cremated and the remains is due to be buried at the Manila Memorial Park in the city of Paranaque on Saturday.

According to the presidency, national flags should be lowered over all Philippine government buildings and diplomatic missions.

