Philippines' Duterte withdraws from 2022 Senate race: official

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday withdrew his candidacy for the 2022 Senate race, the government elections monitor said, a month after he made a last-minute entry into the contest.

"The President has filed his withdrawal from the Senatorial elections," James Jimenez, spokesman for the Commission on Elections office, said on Twitter.