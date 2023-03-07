UrduPoint.com

Philippines Earmarks $94.4Mln To Hunt Down Assassins - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Philippines has allocated 5.2 billion Philippine pesos ($94.4 million) to the relevant state agencies in order to establish a database of individuals involved in contract killings, Philippine newspaper Inquirer reported on Tuesday.

The Philippine parliament adopted a resolution condemning the recent assassination of Roel Degamo, the governor of the Negros Oriental province who was shot by armed men, with some of them being former soldiers.

"Killings eventually become a revolving door phenomenon if we do not neutralize the actors now and in the long run, fix the kinks in our justice system," a senator was quoted as saying.

The Philippine parliament also approved a separate resolution, demanding an investigation of political killings in the country.

The senators urged the country's president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to declare an "all-out war against gun-for-hire syndicates with the full might of intelligence funds."

