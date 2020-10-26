Philippines Evacuate Thousands of People, 12 Fishermen Go Missing Due to Typhoon - Reports

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) More than 44,000 people were evacuated on Sunday in the Philippine province of Albay at the approach of typhoon Molave (Quinta), CNN Philippines reported on Monday citing Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara.

Earlier, on Sunday, the typhoon made landfall on coast of Malinao municipality in Aklan province and San Miguel island in Albay province.

Philippine's Manila Bulletin newspaper reported, citing the Civil Defense Department of the Bicol region, about 12 missing fishermen in the eastern province of Catanduanes.

According to Philippine National Police Chief Camilo Cascolan, one person is reported dead in Cagayan Valley, a region at the northeastern corner of Luzon, on Monday.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, typhoon Molave made five landfalls: San Miguel Island in Tabaco City, Malinao, and San Andres on Sunday, and in Torrijos, and Pola in the early hours of Monday.

